WNBA games postponed for 2nd straight night over shooting

For the second consecutive day, the WNBA postponed three games following the weekend shooting of Jacob Blake. In the WNBA bubble in Bradenton, Florida, on Thursday night, Chicago was going to face Indiana, New York was to meet Dallas and Las Vegas was to play Seattle. So far six games have been postponed over the past two nights. The league had just passed its halfway mark of the 22-game season. With teams playing pretty much every other day in the bubble, the postponed games will most likely have to be made up after the regular season ends Sept. 12.