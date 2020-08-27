Wisconsin police associations write letter to Gov. Evers

KENOSHA, Wis. (WAOW) -- Several police organizations in Wisconsin have written a letter to Gov. Evers.

In the letter they ask that the "administration discontinue and refrain from making statements and issuing press releases specific to the City of Kenosha Police involved shooting until the facts of the investigation are known." It also asks for Gov. Evers to call for an end to violence and riots.

Governor Evers and Lieutenant Governor Barnes:

The purpose of this letter is to respectfully ask that those in your administration discontinue and refrain from making statements and issuing press releases specific to the City of Kenosha Police involved shooting until the facts of the investigation are known.



Previous remarks and statements made by each of you are premature, judgmental, inflammatory and only add to the anger and divisiveness of an already dangerous situation.



A continued pattern of statements and press releases based on opinion and unsubstantiated claims puts people’s lives at risk. These are not peaceful protests. There have already been two deaths and many injuries.



Continued remarks like those already made by each of you have also put the lives of Law Enforcement Officers, National Guardsman and the public at risk.



Law Enforcement Leaders also respectfully ask that you call for an end to these riots and a stop to the violence.



Respectfully,

Sheriff Mark Podoll, President Chief WI Badger State Sheriff’s Association

Kenneth Pileggi, President WI Chiefs of Police Association



Chief Deputy Jeff Spencer President WI Sheriff's and Deputy Sheriff's Association

Chief William Lamb President WI Police Executive Group