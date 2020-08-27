Who’s in power? Convention lineup has clues to Trump’s favor

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trumps won the most airtime at the Republican National Convention, an indication that the president considers his reelection a family affair. First lady Melania Trump and the president’s daughter Ivanka were allotted the most speaking time. The other adult children, Donald Jr., Tiffany and Eric, came next. People who serve at President Donald Trump’s pleasure, including Cabinet members and staff, also scored some time. Rudy Giuliani was allocated a full eight minutes. But the story of presidential campaigns is often illuminated by who is absent. Not placing at all: luminaries of the Republican establishment, including former President George W. Bush, either because they weren’t invited or wouldn’t participate.