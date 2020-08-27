WHO Europe chief cites coronavirus warning signs ahead

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization’s chief in Europe has warned that the coronavirus is a “tornado with a long tail” and says rising case counts among young people on the continent could ultimately spread to more vulnerable older people — and cause an uptick in deaths. Dr. Hans Kluge said Thursday that 32 out of 55 states and territories in WHO’s European region have recorded a 14-day incidence rate increase of over 10 percent, calling that “definitely an uptick which is generalized in Europe.”