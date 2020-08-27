‘WHATS POPPIN’ remakes by 2 Georgia teachers go viral

ATLANTA (AP) — Two Georgia teachers have gone viral for filming their own versions of Jack Harlow’s popular rap song ‘WHATS POPPIN.’ Audrianna Williams and Callie Evans made the videos to motivate their students for a new school year amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has hit their community especially hard. Both Williams and Evans are teachers at Monroe Comprehensive High School in Albany, Georgia. Since the release of the videos earlier this month, both have garnered hundreds of thousands of views, national media attention and statements of support from celebrities. The videos have also been a bright spot for students who have lost family members during the virus outbreak.