Venezuelans fight virus in secret to avoid isolation centers

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Many Venezuelans are balking at getting tested for the new coronavirus for fear of being locked up in mandatory isolation centers if they’re found to be infected. Analysts say that’s making it harder to contain the virus in a country where the health system has already been crippled by years of shortages and mismanagement. Those confined in the centers complain of filthy conditions, sparse food and being trapped for weeks at a time. Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has acknowledged that they “terrify” people, but defended them as a way to save lives and fight the pandemic.