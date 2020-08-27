US official lauds ‘service and sacrifice’ of Canadian allies

OTTAWA (AP) — The top ranking official at the U.S. embassy in Ottawa has issued a statement saying his country values the “service and sacrifice” of its Canadian allies. The comments by Richard Mills, the embassy’s charge’ d’affaires, appear to be in response to comments attributed to White House trade adviser Peter Navarro in a new book about U.S. President Donald Trump’s approach to foreign policy. In the book “The Madman Theory: Trump Takes on the World,” written by CNN correspondent Jim Sciutto, Navarro casts aspersions on Canada’s role in the U.S.-led multilateral NATO mission in Afghanistan.