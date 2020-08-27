US detaining more migrant children in hotels despite outcry

HOUSTON (AP) — The Trump administration has sharply increased its use of hotels to detain immigrant children before expelling them from the United States during the coronavirus pandemic. Despite outcry, new data shows the number of children detained in hotels since the pandemic began more than doubled in July. The government is keeping children as young as 1 in hotels before sending them back to their home countries, citing the threat of the virus in denying migrants the chance to seek asylum. The practice circumvents federal anti-trafficking laws and a two-decade-old court settlement. An immigrant from Haiti also told AP that government contractors at a hotel told his family to eat ice to pass temperature checks before their deportation flight.