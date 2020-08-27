Typhoon damages buildings, floods roads on Korean Peninsula

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A typhoon damaged homes and other buildings, flooded roads and toppled utility poles on the Korean Peninsula before weakening to a tropical storm. The storm grazed South Korea before making landfall in a fishing and farming region on North Korea’s west coast then passing by the capital. North Korean state media showed footage of snapped trees and poles and flooded roads. In South Korea, power has been restored to most of the more than 9,300 homes that lost it. And coronavirus testing stations taken down during the storm are being restored. Neither North nor South Korea has reported casualties.