Trump to close 2020 RNC with acceptance speech. Here’s how to watch

(WAOW) -- The 2020 Republican National Convention will conclude Thursday night with President Donald Trump’s acceptance speech on the White House lawn.

The final night’s theme is “Land of Greatness” and will feature several more politicians and supporters of the president. Speakers scheduled to appear include:

Secretary Ben Carson

Sen. Mitch McConnell

Sen. Tom Cotton

Rep. Kevin McCarthy

Rep. Jeff Van Drew

Ivanka Trump

Ja'Ron Smith

Ann Dorn

Debbie Flood

Rudy Giuliani

Franklin Graham

Alice Johnson

Wade Mayfield

Carl and Marsha Mueller

Dana White

Debbie Flood is a Wisconsin businesswoman who is president of Melron Corporation in Schofield which manufactures architectural hardware and castings. She is the third person from Wisconsin, considered an important swing state for the campaign, to speak during the prime time portion of the convention.

John Peterson, CEO of Schuette Metals in Schofield, and Cris Peterson CFO of a dairy farm in Grantsburg, both spoke on President Donald Trump's trade policies on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence formally accepted the GOP's nomination again for Vice President. In his speech he "humbly" accepted the nomination, denounced violence in America, and encouraged those in the path of hurricane Laura to heed warnings for the dangerous storm.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump made an appearance after Pence's speech.

The primetime speeches have mostly been delivered from the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington D.C. Pence delivered his speech Wednesday night from Fort McHenry National Park in Baltimore.

The convention kicked off Monday morning with in-roll call in Charlotte. Trump and Pence were then formally nominated for the Republican ticket.

Republican delegates did travel to Charlotte this week to conduct business in person.

The 2020 Democratic National Convention, which was also mostly virtual, wrapped up last week. It included several speeches from prominent Democrats like former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and many more.

