Trolls flood social media in Pakistan amid virus lockdown

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The trolls have gone online in Pakistan since authorities imposed a nationwide lockdown earlier this year to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Social media trackers say the lockdown, which lasted till early August, sparked a 50% increase in internet use in this conservative Muslim nation of over 220 million people — along with an explosion of hate speech and incitement. There’s been a dramatic rise in online sectarian attacks, trolling and even a surge in blasphemy charges in Pakistan, where the offense of insulting Islam can be tantamount to a death sentence. The toxic trending has also taken aim at minorities, women and even some religious sects.