Town of Rib Mountain looking for Animal Control Officer

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Town of Rib Mountain is looking to hire a Animal Control Officer.

The pay is $40 an hour, including mileage.

Duties will include responding to calls about stray animals and transporting them to the Marathon County Humane Society.

"This is not a humane officer position this is an animal control officer, there is a difference. It is someone who comes and gets the loose dogs, cats, puppies etc," said Gaylene Rhoden, the administrator.

