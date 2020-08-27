Tomahawk Police makes arrest in relation to December death

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WAOW) -- Chief Al Elvins of the Tomahawk Police Department announced that on Tuesday the department arrested a local man in relation to the death of a 23-year-old woman that occurred in December 2019.

A second Tomahawk man is already in custody and will also face charges in relation to the death, according to a Facebook post by the Tomahawk Police Department.

According to Chief Elvins, the investigation is still ongoing and "the arrest is just one step in that process."

The department indicates the charges related to this incident include 1st Degree Reckless Homicide and Possession of Methamphetamine.

Anyone who may have additional information related to this case should contact Detective Matt Gorell at 715-453-2121.