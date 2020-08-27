Thai headmaster accused of killing 3 gets death sentence

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in Thailand has handed a death sentence to an elementary school principal convicted of fatally shooting three people including a toddler during a robbery of a gold shop earlier this year. The court found the man guilty on charges including first degree murder and illegal possession of a war weapon in the Jan. 9 robbery at a shopping mall in Lopburi. During the robbery, the gunman began shooting wildly, killing a sales clerk, a security guard and a 2-year-old boy, and wounding four other people.. The principal was arrested less than two weeks later and said he was motivated by personal and financial problems.