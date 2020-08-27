Summerfest announces new format for 2021

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. (MWF) announced Thursday a new format for Summerfest 2021. The festival will now take place over three consecutive weekends (Thursday-Saturday), June 24-26, July 1-3, and July 8-10, 2021.

Festival organizers say the three weekend model allows an extended booking window for the Summerfest talent team, opening more opportunities to add national talent to daytime programming, as well as throughout the festival.

Summerfest will maintain a $23 general admission ticket and a commitment to free daily admission promotions.

As a part of the new format, MWF will plan new initiatives with partners like VISIT Milwaukee, and others within the tourism industry.

“The pandemic, which resulted in the cancellation of the 2020 event season, profoundly impacted our non-profit organization. In response, our leadership team analyzed available data, patron surveys and the event landscape and ultimately determined the best possible path forward for Summerfest was to transition to a new format,” said Don Smiley, President & CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. “Our fans have been asking for a bigger experience, and we are excited to be able to bring more weekends and more national talent to the already blockbuster Summerfest lineup, while continuing to provide significant economic impact to our state and region.”

The renovated $51.3 million American Family Insurance Amphitheater will make its debut in 2021. The following concerts are already scheduled and on sale:

Khalid June 24, 2021 Luke Bryan June 25, 2021 Justin Bieber June 26, 2021 Dave Matthews Band July 1, 2021 Blink-182 July 2, 2021 Halsey July 3, 2021 Chris Stapleton July 8, 2021 Guns N’ Roses July 10, 2021

In addition to Amphitheater concerts during Summerfest, MWF plans to promote additional concerts throughout the summer at both the new American Family Insurance Amphitheater, as well as the BMO Harris Pavilion. Both venues will be booked as frequently as possible from June –September.