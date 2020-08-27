Stormy Friday but a nice weekend!

It was rather warm and humid yet across the region Thursday. However now cooler conditions will take hold starting Friday and will linger linger through most of next week. We also have have a couple of good rounds of rain in sight. There could be some spotty showers and thunderstorms Thursday night in the southern part of the News 9 area thanks to a stalled out front over southern Wisconsin. Otherwise it looks partly cloudy with lows in the lower 60s. Winds will be from the northeast then east at 4 – 8 mph.

Friday should be very interesting across the Badger State thanks to a low pressure system sliding in from the west. It will help to increase the flow of humid air form the south into Wisconsin. This couple with some nearby fronts and the lift from the low pressure should generate several waves of showers and thunderstorms. Some could be rather strong. Right now the Storm Prediction Center has about the southern third of the state in an Enhanced Risk of severe storms (level 3). The Slight Risk (level 2) gets up to the southern border of Marathon County. The Marginal Risk (level 1) covers most of northern Wisconsin as well. Some of the storms could produce high winds, very large hail, and a few tornadoes.

The greatest threat of severe weather may just clip the southern tip of the News 9 area (Jackson, Juneau, Adams, Waushara County region. However that zone could still shift depending on where exactly the low pressure system tracks. In addition pockets of rather heavy rainfall are likely. It wouldn't be too surprising to see some 2 to 3 inch rain amounts in spots which could lead to localized flood issues. Please monitor News 9 as the situation unfolds. Otherwise temperatures should top out in the lower 70s with southeast winds of 5-10 mph which will become north later in the day.

Saturday should be pretty nice with partly cloudy skies and less humidity. Lows will be around 54 with highs in the low 70s. It will be breezy with northwest winds of 10-20 mph. Sunday also looks great with sunshine. Highs should climb to about 73 degrees.

A fairly strong front is projected to roll through Monday afternoon. This will likely generate a period of rain and maybe some thunderstorms. Highs should stay in the lower 70s.

Tuesday looks partly cloudy and fall-like with highs around 69 degrees. Wednesday should be partly sunny with a small chance of showers. Highs will be around 73. Next Thursday is shaping up partly cloudy and breezy with highs around 69 degrees.

Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:40 p.m., 27-August 2020

On this date in weather history:

1964 - Hurricane Cleo battered Miami and the South Florida area. It was the first direct hit for Miami in fourteen years. Winds gusted to 135 mph, and the hurricane caused 125 million dollars damage. (David Ludlum)

1970 - Elko, NV, was deluged with 3.66 inches of rain in just one hour, establishing a state record. (The Weather Channel)