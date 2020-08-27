Stevens Point School District delays fall sports

Stevens Point (WAOW) -- The Stevens Point Area School District is delaying fall athletics and extracurricular activities. According to a release, most will start in late February - early March.

“As we have made decisions we have prioritized and focused on two main objectives: student and staff safety, and our ability to offer students in-person learning opportunities,” said superintendent Craig Gerlach. “At this time, we do not believe that holding these activities can be done in a safe manner and further, that moving forward with these activities puts our ability to offer in-person learning at risk.”

The suspension includes before and after school activities, practices, competitions and events.

In July, the Stevens Point City Council denied a request from UW-Stevens Point, SPASH and Pacelli to allow 200 people to gather, which would've allowed them to hold football games this fall.