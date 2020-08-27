South African president grilled over COVID-19 graft scandals

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has faced tough questioning by lawmakers over COVID-19 corruption scandals, days after he asked ruling party members to refrain from stealing money meant for the poor. Many South Africans have been dismayed to see the country’s widespread graft problem infiltrate efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus. South Africa has the world’s fifth largest virus caseload with more than 600,000 infections. Ramaphosa promises to overhaul the government’s procurement system, which he says is vulnerable to corruption. He says “clearly, this COVID moment has given us the opportunity” for change and promises “a much more effective” system.