Serbia surprisingly joins EU in condemnation of Belarus vote

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — In a surprise move, Serbia has joined the European Union in its rejection of the election results in Belarus that kept the country’s longtime leader in power. Serbia’s Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said Thursday that Belgrade has signed up with the EU resolution on Belarus in order to align the Balkan country’s policies with those of the bloc it formally wants to join. Belgrade has had close relations with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko who last visited the Balkan country in December. He was the only world leader who visited Serbia during the 1999 NATO bombing of the country over its crackdown against ethnic Albanian separatists.