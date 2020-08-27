Rescue boat seeks port for 200 migrants in Mediterranean

ROME (AP) — A German-flagged charity boat says it has been waiting for several days for port permission so it can disembark 201 migrants rescued in the central Mediterranean. The charity Sea-Watch said on Thursday that the migrants were rescued earlier in the week by the ship Sea-Watch 4, and that Malta rejected its port request. The Italian coast guard on Wednesday evacuated another migrant from Sea-Watch 4, a teenager who had severe fuel burns. Among the migrants awaiting a port were several that were transferred to Sea-Watch 4 after being rescued by a motorboat, recently painted by street artist Bansky and dedicated to saving migrants.