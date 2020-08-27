GOP Convention takeaways: Pence pounces while crises swirl

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans have held the third night of their national convention, but many Americans — particularly those in the path of Hurricane Laura — were focused on more immediate concerns. Vice President Mike Pence took on the attack role with relish, telling voters “you won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America.” Pence and other Republicans emphasized their support for law enforcement, while saying little about Black Americans killed or maimed by police shootings. Republicans also offered an emotional appeal to female voters, with some of Trump’s most loyal aides speaking about his support for women within the West Wing.