Protesters gather in an attempt to drown out Trump’s speech

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hundreds of demonstrators have gathered around the White House for a “noise demonstration and dance party” to drown out President Donald Trump’s speech accepting the Republican presidential nomination The popular local band TOB blared Go-Go music, a distinctive D.C. variant on funk, as it headed closer to the White House. Trump was delivering his acceptance speech from the White House’s South Lawn to close out the Republican National Convention. There was a robust police presence but the demonstration was peaceful. Acknowledging the coronavirus pandemic, the demonstrators wore masks but there was no social distancing.