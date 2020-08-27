Private Wisconsin college cancels Pence commencement speech

MADISON, Wis. (AP/CNN) -- A private Milwaukee college has canceled plans to have Vice President Mike Pence deliver a commencement address on Saturday, citing unrest in nearby Kenosha where police shot a Black man, Jacob Blake, and two demonstrators were killed.

Wisconsin Lutheran College said in a statement Thursday that "after further review with careful consideration of the escalating events in Kenosha,the WLC Board of Regents and the College's Administration have jointly decided to present a different speaker instead of the Vice President of the United States, Michael R. Pence, at the Saturday, August 29, 2020, commencement"

Kenosha police shot Blake seven times in the back on Sunday after responding to a call about a domestic incident. Blake survived but is paralyzed from the waist down, and the shooting sparked several nights of protests and violence.

Authorities allege that 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, of Antioch, Illinois, shot and killed two protesters on Tuesday night.

A spokesperson for Pence confirmed to CNN that he would no longer be speaking.

“Vice President Pence understands and supports Wisconsin Lutheran College’s decision to prioritize the safety and well-being of their students, and wishes the students well as they celebrate the accomplishment of graduating from college and as they embark on their next journey,” Pence’s press secretary Devin O’Malley told CNN in a statement.

A local pastor, Rev. Mark Jeske of St. Marcus Lutheran Church in Milwaukee, will deliver the speech instead.