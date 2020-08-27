Portland protesters, US agents clash near federal building

Officials say protesters and U.S. agents assigned to protect federal property in Portalnd have clashed outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Building. Portland police say people in a crowd of about 200 shined laser lights at the agents late Wednesday and threw rocks and bottles at them. The Oregonian/Oregonian Live reports that agents shot non-lethal munitions at the crowd and set off irritants that released green and white plumes into the air. The newspaper says one apparently injured protester was carried away by fellow demonstrators. Portland police say a federal agent was injured after being hit in the leg by a rock. Police made 11 arrests.