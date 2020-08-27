Pompeo’s Jerusalem speech violated Hatch Act, complaint says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two law professors have filed a complaint with the State Department inspector general alleging that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo committed an “egregious violation” of the Hatch Act by delivering a video-taped speech from Israel to the Republican National Convention. Past secretaries of state have gone to lengths to avoid the appearance of partisan political activity, particularly during nominating conventions for the administrations they served. But Pompeo spoke to the convention this week from Jerusalem, where he was on a diplomatic mission. The 1939 Hatch Act limits the commingling of political activity and government business. The law professors asked for an investigation in their complaint, filed late Wednesday. The White House has dismissed those concerns.