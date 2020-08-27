Pence accepts GOP nomination for VP

(AP/WXOW) - Wednesday night was highlighted by Mike Pence accepting the GOP nomination again for vice president.

He delivered the keynote speech of the evening.

Pence said "humbly" accepted the GOP's nomination for vice president at the Republican National Convention.

Pence was delivering the evening's keynote from Fort McHenry, where Americans defended Baltimore Harbor from the British in the War of 1812 and inspired Francis Scott Key to write "The Star-Spangled Banner."

In it, he denounced the violence in America. "The violence must stop, whether in Minneapolis, Portland or Kenosha." He added, "We will have law and order on the streets of this country for every American of every race and creed and color."

The vice president also said people in the path of Hurricane Laura should heed warnings about the strength of the storm and he pledged the Trump administration's help.

He said, "Stay safe and know that we'll be with you every step of the way."

It was not clear until just before he took the stage that he would address the looming Category 4 hurricane.

The strengthening storm menaced Texas and Louisiana along the Gulf Coast, raising fears of a 20-foot (6-meter) storm surge that forecasters said would be "unsurvivable." Authorities implored coastal residents of Texas and Louisiana to evacuate, but not everyone did before winds began buffeting trees back and forth.

President Donald Trump made a surprise appearance following Pence's speech.

The president, first lady, Pence, and Pence's wife stood on stage with their hands over their hearts as country music star Trace Adkins performed "The Star-Spangled Banner."

Trump didn't make any comments at the podium, but after the national anthem, he and the first lady greeted people in the audience, chatting with supporters while standing a few feet away.