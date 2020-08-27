Pelosi endorses Rep. Richard Neal in Democratic primary

BOSTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gave an enthusiastic endorsement Thursday of Rep. Richard Neal. The long-time incumbent and chair of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee is trying to fend off a Democratic primary challenge by Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse. Pelosi said Neal has also been “completely strong and tough minded” in his pursuit of President Donald Trump’s tax returns, Morse has the backing of New York Democratic U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Pelosi also said it would be a “tremendous loss” for voters in Neal’s 1st congressional district to reject him and his fiscal sway in the House.