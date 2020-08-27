Participant in Mosinee Alumni Softball Tournament tests positive for COVID-19

Mosinee, Wis. (WAOW) -- A participant in the Mosinee Alumni Softball Tournament tested positive for COVID-19, the Marathon County Health Department said Thursday.

The tournament was held August 21-23 at the Recreation Center Park and Mosinee School District baseball field.

People who were there on Friday from 6:00 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. and Saturday from 4:00 p.m. until 10:45 p.m. may have been exposed.

The Marathon County Health Department encourages anyone who was there at that time to monitor for symptoms for 14 days, or until September 6th.

If symptoms do develop, you're encouraged to reach out to your health care provider for testing.

“The community’s health and safety is our number one priority and we have worked with the Mosinee Alumni Tournament organizer.” states Joan Theurer, Marathon County Health Officer. “We recognize that individuals voluntary engage in activities and may be exposed to the COVID virus despite the prevention efforts of event organizers”, explains Theurer.

“This is why it is so important people take the necessary actions to protect themselves. This notification should not be construed to mean that the Marathon County Health Department has determined that the event organizers have done anything wrong."

The Marathon County Health Department is encouraging everyone to watch your distance, wear a face covering, wash your hands, avoid large gatherings, and stay home if you are sick.