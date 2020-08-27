Packers believe continuity can help them get over the top

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers are counting on consistency to get them over the top after finishing a game away from the Super Bowl three of the last six years. Green Bay returns much of the nucleus of a team that went 13-3 and won the NFC North while benefiting from good fortune. The Packers’ offseason moves indicated they believe they already have enough talent to contend for a Super Bowl berth. They drafted with an eye on their long-term future. Their free-agent additions mostly filled holes created by established starters heading elsewhere.