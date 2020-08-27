One more warm day, then cooler than normal

Warm weather continues today then it will cool down. Starting tomorrow, highs will be a little below normal and it looks like it will stay that way into next week.

Today: Widely scattered showers or storms possible in the southern part of the area (mainly south of Wausau), otherwise partly or mostly sunny and warm.

High: 84 Wind: North-Northwest around 5

Tonight: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain or storms late, well after midnight.

Low: 63 Wind: North around 5 becoming SE

Friday: Cooler with rain and thunderstorms likely through early afternoon. Some breaks of sun possible late.

High: 72 Wind: SE 5-15, becoming NW late

A weak cold front moved in from the north last night and it will stall over the southern part of the area for today. The front will produce a small chance of widely scattered showers or storms from Wausau on south, otherwise there should be plenty of sun with highs in the low to mid 80s. It will be warm out there, but not as warm or as humid as yesterday. Winds will turn to the north-northwest at at around 5 mph.

A trough of low pressure will move in from the west tonight and this will bring increasing clouds and a chance of showers or storms toward daybreak on Friday. The rain and thunderstorms moving in will then linger through the morning hours and perhaps even into early afternoon on Friday. With the clouds and wet weather, highs will only reach the low 70s. There is a small chance of strong storms in the far south either today or tomorrow, but most areas should avoid severe weather.

A nice northwest breeze will develop Friday night and this will keep the weather pleasant for the weekend. On both Saturday and Sunday there should be a good amount of sun with highs in the low 70s.

The next chance of rain will then be on Monday when a cold front sweeps in from the west. After the cold front moves through, conditions should be fairly pleasant once again for the middle of next week. High temps for much of next week should be in the low to mid 70s.

Have an excellent Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 27-August-2020

On this date in weather history: 1893 - The first of three great hurricanes that year struck South Carolina drowning more than 1000 persons in a tidal surge at Charleston. (David Ludlum)