One in custody after shooting in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- On August 27, at 3:18 am, Wausau police officers and ambulance responded to a residence in the 600 block of Spring Street for a report of a 61 year old man with a single gunshot would.

The male victim was transported to a local hospital and in stable condition.

Wausau Police Department says that based on initial investigation, the victim was visiting a former girlfriend. Also living in her home was her son, identified as Andrew M Falkowski, who knows the victim.

According to police, Falkowski returned home and learned the victim was there. The victim allegedly knew Falkowski would not want him in the home and left on foot to avoid confrontation.

Falkowski then reportedly left the residence in a vehicle to attempt to locate the victim.

Police say the victim was walking in the 3300 block of N 6th street when Falkowski drove by and fired one shot. Falkowski reportedly made a U-turn, fired several more times — striking the victim in the torso once.

Falkowski was taken into custody at approximately 10 am from a Summit Lake residence and transported to the Marathon County Jail.

The Wausau Police Department is recommending Falkowski be charged with attempted first degree homicide. A probable cause hearing is expected to be held on August 28th at 2 PM in Marathon County Circuit Court.