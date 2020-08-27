One in custody after multiple shots fired in Rib Lake

RIB LAKE, Wis. (WAOW) -- On Wednesday at approximately 10:27 pm, the Taylor Co. Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center received reports of multiple gun shots on Broadway Street in the Village of Rib Lake.

The caller reported that a male suspect had fired multiple shots inside a residence, and fired more shots while outside on the street.

Upon the arrival of Taylor County Sheriff's Deputies and Medford Police Officers, a perimeter was formed and they began to search on foot for the suspect.

Police were able to locate the suspect in the street not far from the residence, and was taken into custody without incidence. Police found an AK-47 about 30 yards away from where the suspect was apprehended.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the incident.

Police have identified the suspect as 20-year-old Trinity Keiser. He is currently being held in the Taylor County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond for 1st Degree Recklessly Endanger Safety.

The incident is still under investigation by the Taylor County Sheriff's Office and Rib Lake Police Department.