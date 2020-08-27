North Korean leader thankful typhoon damage wasn’t worse

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited a western coastal area hit by a typhoon and expressed relief the damage wasn’t worse. The North’s official newspaper published photos of Kim examining rice paddies and corn and bean crops in the province where Typhoon Bavi made landfall early Thursday. He credited officials who made preparations for the storm and called for further efforts to assess and mitigate the damage to agricultural production. South Hwanghae province is a major source of farming and fishing products in a country that has chronic food shortages.