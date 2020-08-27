 Skip to Content

North Carolina man freed after 1976 rape conviction vacated

8:15 pm National news from the Associated Press

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man who spent 44 years in prison for a rape he says he didn’t commit has been freed. Ronnie Long’s conviction was vacated on Thursday and he was released from the Albemarle Correctional Institution shortly after 5 p.m. Earlier this week, a federal appeals court had granted a new hearing for Long. A judge had criticized North Carolina for defending Long’s conviction despite the possibility that investigators withheld evidence. Long was a 20-year-old Black man living in Concord when he was accused of raping a white woman. Long’s attorneys have said that more than 40 fingerprints collected from the scene were never shared and didn’t match Long’s. 

Associated Press

