Nine arrested after police intercept out-of-state vehicles heading to Kenosha

KENOSHA (WKOW) -- Police say they have arrested nine people suspected of coming to Kenosha in vehicles with out of state plates and filling gas cans that authorities believed were to be used at that evening's protests.

Wednesday evening, Kenosha police say they got a tip that several suspicious vehicles with out-of-state plates were meeting in a remote lot near Wisconsin Highway 50 and Green Bay Road near Kenosha.

Acting on the tip, Kenosha police and U.S. Marshals found the vehicles, including a black school bus, bread truck and tan minivan.

Kenosha Police confirmed the out of state license plates.

Police followed the vehicles to a gas station near Washington Road and 30th Avenue and saw the occupants of the black bus and bread truck get out and begin filling multiple fuel cans.

Suspecting that the people of the vehicles were preparing for criminal activity related to the civil unrest, officers attempted to make contact and investigate.

The officers got out of their vehicles, identified themselves, were wearing appropriate identification, and then detained the occupants of the bus and

bread truck.

The people in the minivan attempted to drive away, however, Kenosha Police stopped it and ultimately forced their way into the minivan and arrested the people inside.

The vehicles contained various items that included helmets, gas masks, protective vests, illegal fireworks, and suspected controlled substances, according to Kenosha police.

The nine individuals were arrested for disorderly conduct and are pending charging decisions by the Kenosha County District Attorney.