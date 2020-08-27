Newman Catholic Schools set to kickoff in-person classes on Thursday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Newman Cathalic Schools are the first in the north central Wisconsin area to begin a new school semester during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In-person classes kickoff on Thursday with some new changes in place. Newman Catholic Schools President Jeff Gulan said over the last two and a half months, staff have been working their hardest to ensure that students have a smooth and normalized learning experience whether it's in-person or through virtual learning.

Thursday marks the first time students have been back inside classrooms after schools were forced to switch to virtual learning toward the end of last school year. Gulan said he feels as if the district could've done a better job with virtual learning last time around, so this school year the district is prepared to deliver a great experience for staff and students.

"We found that about 85 percent of our parents surveyed that responded said they wanted to be in person," Gulan said. "So we’re going to have a lower number of remote students, but at anytime that can change depending on the situation."

Virtual options start on Monday, and students choosing to do so will be apart of simultaneous classes with in-person students.

For students returning to the buildings, new safety guidelines will help reduce the potential exposure to COVID-19. Furniture has been removed to help with social distancing within the classrooms, masks will be required inside, sanitizing stations will be present throughout the schools, and enhanced cleaning procedures will be a factor.

"We’ve put about $50,000 into additional cleaning supplies and equipment, so our rooms will be cleaned on a nightly basis and ready for the next class,” Gulan added.

There are markers on the floors of the hallways to encourage students to stay on their respective sides of the hallways while other markers indicate six feet of distance. Water fountains will only be used to fill water bottles as well. Gulan added that he hopes students are excited to return to school in a safer environment.