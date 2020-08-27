MSNBC tweaks Trump by inviting niece Mary to convention show

NEW YORK (AP) — The final night of GOP convention coverage will be a family night for President Donald Trump, although not one that he will entirely like. MSNBC says a guest on its coverage will be Mary Trump, the president’s niece, who wrote an unflattering book about her uncle that came out this summer. The Nielsen company estimates that 17.3 million people watched the third night of the convention Wednesday. President Trump won’t like that either, since 22.8 million watched the same night of the Democratic convention last week. Democrats have outdrawn Republicans on two of the three nights so far.