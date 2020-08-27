Mental healthcare access, a continuing issue in Central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- In Early August, Matt Waltzman's partner came home to find him unresponsive.

Waltzman said he doesn't remember exactly what happened but his partner explained they went to the hospital and found Matt had a bad reaction to his bipolar medication. hE needed to be placed on a 72-hour psychiatric hold.

Waltzman said there were no available beds at the nearby North Central Health Care Crisis Center and he had to be taken to a facility in Eastern Wisconin.

Michael Loy, CEO of North Central Health Care, said capacity issues like this are common.

"Our inpatient psychiatric facility has had a capacity issue for several years now," Loy said.

The facility normally holds 12-14 patients at a given time. Loy said the number of suicide attempts and other crisis calls have gone up this summer.

"The number of incidents have definitely gone up, especially in the last probably thirty to sixty days," he said.

Psychologists and counselors can play a key role in reducing the number of people in crisis. But, when trying to book an appointment with a psychologist, Waltzman said, "the wait is long."

Individuals can end up waiting months just to get a first appointment.

"At least start with a therapist," said Aspirus Medford Counselor Rick Satterthwaite. "At least start with somebody that can help ground you a little bit."

Satterthwaite explained that lost jobs and reduced social interactions, brought on by the pandemic, have contributed to a greater need for mental healthcare.

"That will set in a sense of hopelessness and a lot of people self medicate with alcohol, especially with our culture here in Wisconsin," said Satterthwaite

Currently, the Medical College of Wisconsin has 12 residents at North Central Health Care. Loy said he hopes this will help grow the number of mental healthcare professionals in Central Wisconsin. The first class is expected to graduate in 2021