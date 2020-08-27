 Skip to Content

Man gets new trial after discredited bite-mark testimony

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Supreme Court has ruled that a 67-year-old man on death row deserves a new trial in a 1992 killing. Justices say Thursday that the conviction of Eddie Lee Howard Jr. was based partially on a dentist’s bite-mark testimony that has been discredited. Attorneys from the Mississippi Innocence Project asked the justices to give him a new trial. Georgia Kemp was stabbed to death in her home in Lowndes County. During a trial in 2000, Howard testified that bite marks on her body matched Howard’s dental impressions. The American Board of Forensic Odontology now prohibits such testimony.

