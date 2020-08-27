Louisiana’s ‘Cajun Riviera’ in shambles from Hurricane Laura

HOLLY BEACH, La. (AP) — A stretch of the Louisiana coast called the “Cajun Rivera” has taken a direct hit from Hurricane Laura. Officially called Holly Beach, the area is nothing like its French namesake: Beachgoers are more likely to drink Bud Light than fine wine. Now the area is littered the broken mobile homes, pieces of houses and splintered utility poles. Hurricane Rita ripped apart the area in 2005, but people rebuilt. They did the same after Ike hit just three years later, in 2008. Resident Robert Eggert says the Cajun Riviera is normally vibrant and full of life. Now, he says it looks like a war zone.