Local delegates react to the final night of the Republican National Convention

MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW) The Democratic National Convention (DNC) and the Republican National Convention (RNC) have been unconventional conventions for delegates and those in the race as both looked very different than years past.

On the fourth and final night of the RNC, local delegates celebrated a little different this time around, this year with a drive-in watch party in Mosinee.

Victoria Hagman of Wausau says with everything going on right now, "I think this is probably the best way that we can do it." She went on to say, "it's like a drive-in movie so it's kind of nostalgic for some people but I think it's really cool and I think a lot of people are really enthusiastic about it."

For Valerie Carrillo, Chairman of the Republican Party of Marathon County, this isn't her first rodeo.

Carrillo said, "it's obviously very different but I think that they have created the enthusiasm they have thoughtfully put together that still creates what President Trump is about."

However, for or Daniel Bacholl of Wausau, this is his first convention. Bacholl, unable to watch the first three nights of the convention because he doesn't have a TV, but because of this drive-in he was finally able to. He says, "I don't know it's kind of different you know, but people are really getting into it."

Similar to the first three nights some speeches took place at an audience-less auditorium. To wrap up the RNC, President Trump addressed delegates and officially accepted the Republican nomination for President.

As a reminder, the general election is on November 3.