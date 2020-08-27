Liberia war crimes suspect arrested in London

LONDON (AP) — British police said Thursday that a man has been arrested in London on suspicion of war crimes relating to the first and second Liberian civil wars between 1989 and 2003. The Metropolitan Police said officers arrested the 45-year-old in southeast London and took him into custody at a police station. Officers were searching an address in southeast London, and inquiries were ongoing. The man has not been identified and no further details were immediately available.