Lawsuit alleges excessive force in fatal police shooting

The sister of a man fatally shot by a Tennessee police officer has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court alleging excessive force. The lawsuit filed Wednesday says 33-year-old Channara Tom Pheap was running away and “posed no imminent threat” to Knoxville Police Officer Dylan Williams when Williams shot him in the back last August. Williams has disputed that account and said he shot Pheap after the man tried to choke him and then wrestled away his Taser and shocked him with it. In November, the local prosecutor ruled that Williams’ use of deadly force was appropriate and legal.