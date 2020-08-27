Kenosha shooting strains tie between Black residents, police

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Until the police shooting of Jacob Blake, the bedroom community of Kenosha, Wisconsin, had been largely untouched by the level of demonstrations that were seen in nearby Milwaukee and Chicago after the death of George Floyd. An officer shot Blake, who is Black, in the back as the 29-year-old leaned into his SUV, three of his children seated inside. Now the city of 99,000 residents finds itself as the latest flashpoint in a larger discussion about racism and police brutality in the U.S. Kenosha Alderman Anthony Kennedy, who is Black, said he often works with police to the benefit of his neighborhood and was surprised by the shooting.