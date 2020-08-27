Jakob van Zyl, key Jet Propulsion Laboratory engineer, dies

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Jakob van Zyl, an engineer who held crucial positions at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and was involved in numerous space exploration missions over decades, has died. He was 63. JPL says van Zyl, who retired in 2019 after a 33-year career, suffered a heart attack on Monday and died Wednesday at a hospital in Pasadena, California. Among many others, he was involved in the Mars 2020 Perseverance rover mission currently en route to the red planet. A native of Namibia, van Zyl received a degree in electronics engineering from Stellenbosch University in South Africa.