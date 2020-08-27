Inspired by George Floyd, singer Tyrese finds a new voice

NEW YORK (AP) — Grammy-nominated singer and “Fast & Furious” actor Tyrese grew up around police brutality, gang violence, murders and psychological trauma in the Watts neighborhood of Southern Los Angeles. But the artist known for R&B hits focused on love and relationship woes says he never felt comfortable singing songs about those painful topics. Until now. Tyrese says watching the death of George Floyd inspired him to create the song “Legendary” and its powerful accompanying video. Both the song and video will be released Friday. Floyd’s death “has lit a fire in me,” he says.