Hurricane Laura makes landfall in the US

(CNN) As of 3:10 a.m.: Hurricane Laura, still a Category 4 storm, has made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana. It made landfall just after 1 am.m CST.

There are already "catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds, and flash flooding" taking place in some portions of the state, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The hurricane is now about 30 miles southwest of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and about 40 miles east of Port Arthur, Texas.

Maximum winds are still a devastating 150 miles per hour, and the hurricane itself continues to move north at 15 mph.

The storm is expected to move inland across southwestern Louisiana over the coming hours, then head north across the state on Thursday afternoon. The center of the storm will then move over Arkansas and the mid-Mississippi Valley on Friday, then reach the mid-Atlantic states by Saturday.