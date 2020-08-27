Horses test positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN (WAOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) report that six horses in Northwestern Wisconsin have tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) since late July.

The DHS is urging everyone to protect themselves from mosquito bites, since that is how EEE is spread to humans, horses, and other animals.

According to the DHS, mosquitoes acquire the virus by feeding on infected birds. The virus is not spread person to person or directly between animals and humans.

There have been to reported cases of EEE in humans in Wisconsin yet in 2020.

Most people infected with EEE do not get sick, but those who do may develop encephalitis, or inflammation of the brain, which can be severe. There is no specific treatment for EEE, and death occurs in approximately 30 percent of people who develop encephalitis from EEE.

The DHS offers several tips to protect against mosquito bites: