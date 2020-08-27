Horses test positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus in Wisconsin

Horses test positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus in WisconsinNew
WISCONSIN (WAOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) report that six horses in Northwestern Wisconsin have tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) since late July.
The DHS is urging everyone to protect themselves from mosquito bites, since that is how EEE is spread to humans, horses, and other animals.
According to the DHS, mosquitoes acquire the virus by feeding on infected birds. The virus is not spread person to person or directly between animals and humans.
There have been to reported cases of EEE in humans in Wisconsin yet in 2020.
Most people infected with EEE do not get sick, but those who do may develop encephalitis, or inflammation of the brain, which can be severe. There is no specific treatment for EEE, and death occurs in approximately 30 percent of people who develop encephalitis from EEE.
The DHS offers several tips to protect against mosquito bites:
- Limit time spent outside at dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active.
- Apply an insect repellent with DEET, IR3535, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus to exposed skin and clothes.
- Make sure window and door screens are intact to prevent mosquitoes from getting into your home.
- Prevent mosquitoes from breeding by removing stagnant water from items around your property, such as tin cans, plastic containers, flower pots, discarded tires, roof gutters, and downspouts.
- Turn over wheelbarrows, wading pools, buckets, and boats when not in use.
- Change the water in bird baths and pet dishes at least every three days.
- Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas, and hot tubs; drain water from pool covers.
- Landscape to prevent water from pooling in low-lying areas, and trim tall grass, weeds, and vines since mosquitoes use these areas to rest during hot daylight hours.