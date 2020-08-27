Governor Evers requests out-of-state aid for Kenosha

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) - Citing the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), Governor Tony Evers announced Thursday he is requesting additional National Guard troops, equipment and resources from other states to assist with the situation in Kenosha.

The Governor's Office says National Guard units from Arizona, Michigan and Alabama will be brought in alongside Wisconsin Guard units to support local and state police on the ground.

National Guard troops activated this way are considered to be under State Active Duty status, not Federal. They will be under operational command of Wisconsin Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Paul E. Knapp.

Troop numbers will continue to be adjusted as needed.