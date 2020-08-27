Fox’s Tucker Carlson takes heat for Kenosha commentary

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News host Tucker Carlson is taking heat for commentary that suggested no one should be surprised by the killing of two demonstrators during social unrest in Wisconsin. Carlson said leaders in Kenosha, Wisconsin, had failed to keep control of their streets following the weekend police shooting of a Black man. Some critics interpreted Carlson’s words as support for vigilante justice. But Carlson’s bosses don’t appear to have a problem with him; he’ll be back on the air Thursday night. Carlson may be the most high profile, but he’s not the only figure who has waded into controversy on this topic.